Indore: Dental Council of India terminates fraud caller Dr Shukla’s membership

Indore: In the wake of Dr Chandresh Shukla’s arrest by STF for fraud and impersonation, the Dental Council of India has terminated his membership from the council and asked the principal secretary of Medical Education Department and Madhya Pradesh Dental Council to take immediate disciplinary action against Dr Shukla.

The council has also mentioned in the letter that Dr Shukla’s membership in DCI u/s 3(d) of the Dentists Act, 1948 to represent the Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal also stood terminated and he is no longer a member of the council.

Dr Sabyasachi Saha, secretary of DCI stated, ‘It is very unfortunate that Dr Chandresh Shukla has brought a bad name to DCI and the whole dental fraternity by his afore-said conduct. The same cannot be ignored and had been dealt strictly.’

Dr Shukla was arrested by STF along with a Wing Commander who had called up Governor Lalji Tandon, posing as Home Minister Amit Shah, to recommend Dr Shukla’s name as Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

IDA demands cancel of registration: Indian Dental Association, MP Chapter too dashed off a letter to MP Dental Council to cancel registration of Dr Chandresh Shukla from the council. IDA-MP’s Secretary Dr Vivek Choukse also mentioned in that Dr Shukla had dented the image of dentist fraternity and strict action should be taken against him for his criminal conduct.