The talented Dr Chandresh Shukla: IAF officers bid to help friend landed both in jail

BHOPAL: Dentist Chandresh Shukla who has been arrested by STF for his audacious bid to become VC of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU-Jabalpur) is a man of all seasons.

He is popular in social arena has been a co-organiser of several programmes. Shukla had also played a role in the upcoming film ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’. The film shot in various locations in Dewas is due to be released shortly.

He is also a regular visitor to the bungalows of the BJP ministers of the erstwhile BJP govt in the state. He has also visited Governor House on many occasions and is has many pictures with the governor and other big politicians.

Not only this, after change of regime, he has started mingling with Congress ministers and is seen at their houses.

According to sources he is a very ambitious person and he wanted to become the vice chancellor at a very young age. He is already the youngest member of Dental Council of India.

In his Facebook page he stated “Dentistry is our profession but people are our focus!”

He was awarded with title "Young Achiever of Dentistry" at Ahmedabad.?

As a youth icon and industry leader in dentistry, he has helped also curious younger minds to find their inner calling.

He is the Director of Dental World and Oral Cancer Research Centre located in Saket Nagar Bhopal.

Dr Shukla came in contact with the Wing Commander Kuldip Vaghela, some 5-6 years back, when Vaghela, who hails from Ratlam district of MP, was posted as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to then Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav for three years.

Dr Shukla used to visit Governor House as and when to meet the governor, and during his visits they became good friends.

Vaghela knows the protocols of the Raj Bhawan and taking the advantage of his knowledge; he took the audacious step and called up the Governor posing as a Home Minister Amit Shah. His bid to help his friend has landed both of them in thick soup. Biting more than they could chew, they both are now behind the bars.