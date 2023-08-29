Indore: Dental College OPD Timings To Increase By One Hour

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya directed that the OPD timings of Government Dental College should be increased by one hour and from now on it would start from 8 am.

The commissioner gave these directions when he reached the Government College of Dentistry for the surprise inspection on Monday and expressed his displeasure over the absence of doctors from the OPD.

During inspection, a large number of doctors were not present. The commissioner asked the college administration to serve notice to all the missing doctors and also warned that they would face stricter action if they remained absent again.

Bhaydiya also expressed concern over the footfall of patients and their waiting time and asked the doctors to increase the OPD time by one hour and to start the OPD from 8 am instead of 9 am.

Meanwhile, principal of Dental College Dr Deshraj Jain said that some of the dentists were absent from work during the inspection of the commissioner. “We are sharing the list of doctors who were absent during the inspection. However, they have their reasons for being absent like some were sent on duty for counselling in private dental colleges while some were in the operation theatre,” Dr Jain said. He added that the commissioner would decide what action is to be taken. However, notices will also be issued against the absent doctors along with the final warning.

MY Hospital administration imposes Rs 10K penalty on canteen

Following the orders of divisional commissioner, MY Hospital administration has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the canteen contractor for preparing food in unhygienic conditions and for using domestic cylinders for commercial purposes. The hospital administration has also started preparing a plan for utilizing the space in the basement.

Divisional commissioner had asked the hospital administration to act against the canteen contractor after finding unhygienic and filthy conditions there.

Read Also Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)