Indore: Dengue scare, Nine more test dengue positive, toll 130

Indore: Nine more dengue patients were identified on Thursday, taking the total number of dengue patients in the city to 130, so far.

The health department has sent over 300 samples for testing to the microbiology laboratory of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in this season.

With the frequent fluctuation in temperature, the health department officials had already raised an alarm for rise in vector-borne diseases.

“Post monsoon, the weather usually turns cool and dry, and the current weather conditions are favourable for breeding of mosquitoes and it will lead to vector-borne diseases,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that the condition of new patients admitted in different hospitals is stable and they are recovering. The patients are between 18 to 50 years of age and belong to Nanak Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Lodhipura, Baikunthdham Colony.

“We have been conducting door-to-door surveys and taking daily reports of suspected patients. In the anti-larvae survey, we have found larvae at over 1500 places in the city,” Dr Patel said.

Cases of fever, body-ache and viral fever have also been reported due to fluctuation in temperature. “We have advised hospitals to keep track of patients with complaints of fever and body ache,” the CMHO added.