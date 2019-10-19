Indore: Dengue claims first life in city

Indore: Dengue, the vector-borne disease, claimed first life in the city this year as a 38-year-old man succumbed to it on Friday night. The death of patient has caused panic in health department as all its efforts to control the disease failed.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, 38-year-old Parag Parikh, resident of Bhanwarkuan, succumbed to disease on Friday night in Apollo Hospital.

“Parikh was admitted to Apollo Hospital on October 16. His samples tested positive on October 18. We have directed malaria department to undertake survey in the area and to launch anti-larva drive once again,” he said. Dr Jadia said 167 samples tested positive this year but it was the first death due to dengue.

Health minister seeks colleague’s help: State health minister Tulsi Silawat has asked department officials to take necessary action. “I have directed officials and also sought help from state urban development and housing minister Jaivardhan Singh to control dengue menace. Health department and municipal officials will work together to fight the disease. But people should also be aware and not let water collect in their surroundings,” he said.

Malaria dept fails to locate house of deceased: While health department officials said it will take action and launch survey after the death of the dengue patient, the malaria department officials couldn’t find the house of the deceased. The officials claimed that they continued to search the house of the deceased till Saturday evening and even asked Apollo Hospital administration to provide accurate address of patient in Bhanwarkuan area.