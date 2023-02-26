e-Paper Get App
Indore: Demo on wireless charging

At the National Science Day exhibition, scientists demonstrated wireless electrical power transmission which runs on Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction.

ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 04:44 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as governments are trying their best to reduce the carbon footprint and electric vehicles are the order of the day, think for a moment if you could charge your EV in a wireless mode and did not have to ponder on carrying the charger or arranging for the same?

The scientist demonstrating the exhibit said that the exhibit runs with a concept that whenever a coiled object enters a magnetic field, power will transfer in the coiled object and current will flow in it.

“Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction says whenever magnetic flux linked with a circuit changes, an induced electromagnetic field (voltage) is produced. The magnitude of induced electro-magnetic field (voltage) is directly proportional to rate of change of flux.

The magnitude of induced electromagnetic field (voltage) e= -N (dp/dt),” said scientist.

“This exhibit demonstrates electromagnetic power transfer without wires as a physical link.

A primary coil is energised with a high frequency (25 kHz) voltage source and a secondary coil is kept in its vicinity. Induced voltage develops in the secondary coil which can be rectified and used to power the devices like LEDs and Fan,” he added.

The feature of this experiment is that it is contactless and convenient and safer for users.

The limitations of this is transfer power for very small distances and low power transmission.

This concept is applicable in medical science for pacemaker battery charging, wireless mobile chargers, and wireless parking charger for charging batteries of electric cars.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

