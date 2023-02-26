Indore: Death of a pregnant woman due to negligence; FIR against Mother Care Hospital, show cause notice to CMHO, ZMO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has directed the officials to lodge an FIR against a private hospital and has directed them to seal it immediately in the case of death of a pregnant woman due to negligence.

He also slapped a show cause notice on the chief medical and health officer and the zonal officer for the same.

Chairing the District Health Committee meeting, the collector said that strict action will be taken in case of death of any pregnant woman during delivery in the district. Every incident of maternal death during delivery will be taken seriously and investigated.

During the review of the maternal mortality cases, Mother Care Hospital, in Musakhedi, was found responsible for the death of the patient as it was running sans permission from the appropriate authority. The administration has also put the responsible health officials under scanner.

“The maternal mortality rate should be brought down in the district and officials must ensure all facilities and arrangements in all government hospitals. The incident of death of any maternal and newborn child during delivery will be taken seriously and negligence will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against the guilty doctors and all responsible,” Ilayaraja said.

Works done under Kayakalp campaign was also reviewed while the Collector directed the officials not to change the duty of doctors and paramedical staff or attach them anywhere without permission.