Indore: AQI drops below 100 only for five days since Jan 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the regional office of Pollution Control Board and the civic body have fallen flat as the level of AQI remained over 100, except for five days, since January 1. The city’s air quality index has not dropped below 100 for the last two days as it remained at 99 on February 22.

The AQI dropped below 100 only on February 1 and 2.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had also appealed to the people to take initiatives for pulling down the same while administration has also organised meetings to ensure participation of all especially to decrease vehicular pollution.

Dy TC warns PUC centres for issuing certificates without check

Concerned over the increasing AQI in the city, deputy transport commissioner Rajesh Rathore warned the PUC (Pollution Under Control) operators to not issue PUC certificate of any vehicle without checking the same.

Chairing a meeting with the PUC centre operators, the deputy transport commissioner said that PUC of all the vehicles will help in pulling down the AQI of the city which is a major concern.

“It is an initial warning to the PUC centre as we will launch a drive to inspect the centre and strict action will be taken against them if any anomalies are found,” Rathore said.

He also directed the operators to get their license renewed at the earliest and support the campaign to pull down the AQI of the city. RTO Pradeep Sharma was also present in the meeting.

District action plan to be prepared to prevent pollution effects

District health officials prepare a district health action plan to prevent the effect of health due to increasing pollution in the city. The department has been planning to ensure participation of various other departments for the same.

According to nodal officer of National Health Adaptation Plan for Climate Change Dr Amit Malakar, the health department is also planning to prepare an action plan to prevent people from the effects of the climate change and increasing pollution. Various departments will work together to pull down the AQI and its effects in the city.

“A national level training was organized Noida in which officials of IIT-Kanpur trained the team of health

officials and epidemiologists for the same. We will prepare a plan and will submit it to the district

collector for the approval and implementation,” Dr Malakar said adding “RTO, Pollution Control Board,

IMC, administration, education department, and health department will work together for the same.

