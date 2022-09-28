Indore: Demand to extend last date of  VAT assessment to Nov 30 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, commissioner, commercial tax, assured tax consultants that VAT assessment's last date would be extended from September 30.

Jatav gave the assurance after a delegation of commercial tax practitioners (CTPA) submitted a memorandum seeking extension of the last date.

Ashwin Lakhotia, and Amit Dave of CTPA informed that after the extension of the date of VAT assessment for the year 2019-20 under the VAT Act, and the last date of assessment and withdrawal of tax for the year 2019-20, was fixed for September 30. They said that all CAs, tax-advisors, businessmen and officers were busy in getting the assessment done for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 till August 31. After this, 30th September is that due date of income tax audit for the year 2021-22.

Therefore all CAs and businessmen would be busy in these affairs, and would find it difficult to execute the VAT assessment till September 30, thus the due date of VAT Assessment should be extended to November 30, 2022.

Dave and Lakhotia said that commissioner Jatav has assured that proposal would be sent to the government, and possibly the date would be extended. On this occasion, AK Gaur, AK Lakhotia, Kedar Heda, Hemant Shah were also present.