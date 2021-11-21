Indore: Deer safari to restart at Ralamandal today

​



Indore



Ralamandal Sanctuary got a boost with the restarting of deer safari on golf carts. The cart reached Ralamandal late on Friday and trial rounds were started on Saturday and a total of 51 trips were made.



Visitors loved the idea of sitting in the open cart and gazing at the beautiful deer families. Hence, the cart quickly became popular and is likely to bring up the number of visitors from this weekend.





Though there is a safari available in the sanctuary, it fails to gather that much attention from the visitors. “In the golf cart, visitors can go close to deer and see them, but safari is mostly used for travelling up the trek,” Pushplata Mourya, forest ranger, Ralamandal, said.





She added that the safari mostly has takers on weekend, especially families. “Most people who regularly visit the sanctuary prefer trekking up, so safari cars are less used during the weekdays,” Mourya said.

“On weekdays, we can expect about 3 trips in a day of safari at max, but the cart even takes up to 30 trips,” Mourya said.

//One cart to start with from Sunday\\

The Forest Department is officially launching the deer safari at Ralamandal sanctuary from Sunday. The golf cart allows people to witness wildlife at its natural habitat as it is allowed to venture into the animal zone.

Now tourists will be able to see chital-deer and reindeer up, close and personal! On the other hand, the operation of safari has been entrusted to an agency. Currently, there is only one cart that will be used to provide this facility to the commuters.

//Two carts must, fare of Rs 50

DFO Narendra Pandwa said, “Deer safari will start for tourists from Sunday. At present, the agency has engaged only one cart for safari.” He added that on Saturday, the cart was run for a trial run.

Tourists are likely to visit the sanctuary on holidays. With the start of deer safari, the tourist crowd is expected to increase once again.

According to officials, two carts are necessary for the safari. The agency will also be asked to install another cart. The fare of deer safari has been fixed at Rs 50.



Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:37 AM IST