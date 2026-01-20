WEF Davos 2026: Google Shows Interest In Investing In IT, Data Centres In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Google expressed interest in investing in the fields of Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITES) and data centres in Madhya Pradesh.

The company assured the Madhya Pradesh government delegation of its cooperation in helping the state emerge as a technological hub.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla, accompanied by senior IAS officers, held discussions with Google President for the Asia-Pacific region Sanjay Gupta on potential cooperation and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The talks focused on innovation and digital solutions for the agriculture sector, particularly through the use of Gemini AI.

Everstone Group president and former Union minister Jayant Sinha also showed keen interest in the state s construction, new and renewable energy, and food processing sectors. During discussions with the minister Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava and Principal Secretary Raghvendra Singh, Sinha explored possibilities related to scalable platforms and long-term infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka-based conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, led by Krishna Balendra, held talks on investment opportunities in logistics, hospitality, tourism and food processing in the state.

Filippo Comelli, Head of Origination and Business Development at TES-H2, expressed interest in the potential opportunities in the field of synthetic methane and low-carbon fuels. He also briefed the delegation on the company s ongoing programmes in India.

CM to attend WEF meet

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will reach Davos today(Wednesday) and present state s development agenda. He will sign important MoUs with leading companies.

Besides, holding dialogues on potential investment scope in renewable energy sector and tourism, Yadav will do roundtable discussions with key industry leaders. Through the Investment in India: Madhya Pradesh-A Strategic Investment Hub, state s industrial potential infrastructure readiness and sector focused policies will be present before global investors.