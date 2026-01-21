 MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Indore Tragedy After 24 Die Due To Contaminated Water
MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Indore Tragedy After 24 Die Due To Contaminated Water

The state government has formed a state-level committee to probe the Bhagirathpura incident in Indore, where over two dozen people died after consuming contaminated water. Headed by GAD Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Shukla, the panel will examine causes, fix responsibility and recommend preventive measures, and submit its report within a month.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Bhagirathpura Incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has constituted a state-level committee to probe the Bhagirathpura incident in Indore, which claimed the lives of over two dozen people after they consumed contaminated water. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the government within a month.

General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Shukla will head the committee. Its members include Principal Secretary (Public Health Engineering Department) P Narhari, and Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Administration and Development, Sanket Bhondve. Indore divisional commissioner Sudam Khade has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee.

The committee has been tasked with examining the actual reasons behind the Bhagirathpura incident and analysing them. It will also look into the shortcomings at the administrative, technical, and management levels which led to the incident.

It will also fix responsibility for the incident and recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of Bhagirathpura-like incidents in the state. Notably, more than two dozen residents of the Bhagirathpura area lost their lives after consuming contaminated water, while several others are still undergoing treatment at hospitals.

