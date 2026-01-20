MP News: Faculty, Infrastructure Shortcomings Hit Medical Education In Several District Including Indore, Bhopal, Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rapid expansion of medical colleges in the state has led to ‘structural gaps’ in faculty and infrastructure, creating challenges for maintaining quality, specially in new medical colleges.

As per the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), in May 2025, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had issued notice to several medical colleges for shortcomings.

In addition to private medical colleges, the government colleges which were targeted for non-submission of annual declaration of compliance issue included Vidisha, Datia, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Rewa, Khandwa, Sagar, Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal.

The key issue often involves failing to upload annual declaration forms or address infrastructure/faculty shortcomings, leading to show-cause notices and seat status changes.

In Vidisha, emergency surgery was found zero and maximum faculty were found commuting (up and down) from Bhopal leading to adverse impact on teaching. Structural gap was found in government medical colleges of Ratlam, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Shivpuri.

Shortage of faculty and tutors was also found in these colleges. In Neemuch, MRI machine was found non-functional.

Vikas Singh, MBBS student of Chhindwara, said, “There is a structural gap, including faculty and infrastructure, in the government medical college. Teaching is totally power presentation and students do not get opportunity for practical exposure.”

Similarly, Sushrit, MBBS student in Vidisha medical college, said, “Most of the faculty commute from Bhopal. So teaching is affected and there is lack of facilities for practicals so students do not get proper practical exposure.”

Dr Vaibhav Jain, Dy director of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said, “The government is focused on removing shortcomings in state-run medical colleges. Much has been d one to put the house in order, specially in new government medical colleges.”