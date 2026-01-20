 MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches Investigation Against 34 Teachers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches Investigation Against 34 Teachers

MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches Investigation Against 34 Teachers

The Special Task Force (STF) has identified 24 teachers who secured jobs in the school education department using fake D.Ed mark-sheets. An investigation has been launched against 34 teachers, with irregularities traced to Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri and Indore districts between 1996 and 2019. Police said recruitment officials involved in document verification are also under scrutiny.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches Investigation Against 34 Teachers | Representational Photo I File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force has identified 24 teachers who got jobs in the school education department by using fake mark- sheets, said officials.

A gang operating in several districts prepared the fake D Ed mark-sheets, found the STF. Till now, no state level gang has been found involved in the crime.

The STF’s investigation has so far uncovered evidence of corruption in Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri and Indore districts. The irregularities started in 1996 and ended in 2019.

The STF has launched an investigation against 34 teachers, out of whom police have traced 24 till date. Earlier, the police had registered cases against eight teachers. The rest are being traced.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Bangladesh Violence: Missing Hindu College Student Found Dead In Naogaon
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur
Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur

It is also claimed that after the arrest of those who prepared the fake mark-sheets, more names will come to light.

The police informed that a large number of recruitment officials who were part of the selection committee, like the district chief executive officer and the elected members like the district panchayat president and vice president, were also involved in the irregularities.

The work of the committee was to verify the documents and other eligibilities under the selection norms. But the officials did not even detect the same roll number in five to six mark-sheets and later they all got selected.

Read Also
MP News: 'Jhoote-Chappal Se Swagat...,’ Shivpuri MLA Pritam Lodhi Slams Phool Singh Baraiya Over...
article-image

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said that the police were tracing the teachers who had got jobs through fake mark sheets. After the identification of the teachers, the second step was to trace those who had prepared the mark-sheets and the third was to trace the officials who were part of recruitment process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents
Bhopal News: College Student Among 2 Stabbed In Separate Incidents
MP News: Tea Vendor Made Witness In Assault Case Due To Lack Of Evidence; Negligence Surface After...
MP News: Tea Vendor Made Witness In Assault Case Due To Lack Of Evidence; Negligence Surface After...
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches...
MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches...
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
MP News: Loading Vehicle Hits Autorickshaw, Lokayukta Police Inspector’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies
Bhopal Power Cut January 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Anand Vihar, Gujarati Samaj, Pushpa...
Bhopal Power Cut January 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Anand Vihar, Gujarati Samaj, Pushpa...