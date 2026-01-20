MP News: 24 Teachers Who Got Jobs Through Fake Mark-Sheets Identified; STF Has Launches Investigation Against 34 Teachers | Representational Photo I File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force has identified 24 teachers who got jobs in the school education department by using fake mark- sheets, said officials.

A gang operating in several districts prepared the fake D Ed mark-sheets, found the STF. Till now, no state level gang has been found involved in the crime.

The STF’s investigation has so far uncovered evidence of corruption in Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri and Indore districts. The irregularities started in 1996 and ended in 2019.

The STF has launched an investigation against 34 teachers, out of whom police have traced 24 till date. Earlier, the police had registered cases against eight teachers. The rest are being traced.

It is also claimed that after the arrest of those who prepared the fake mark-sheets, more names will come to light.

The police informed that a large number of recruitment officials who were part of the selection committee, like the district chief executive officer and the elected members like the district panchayat president and vice president, were also involved in the irregularities.

The work of the committee was to verify the documents and other eligibilities under the selection norms. But the officials did not even detect the same roll number in five to six mark-sheets and later they all got selected.

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said that the police were tracing the teachers who had got jobs through fake mark sheets. After the identification of the teachers, the second step was to trace those who had prepared the mark-sheets and the third was to trace the officials who were part of recruitment process.