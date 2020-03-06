Indore: Decomposed body of retired I-T officer found in drain

Indore: The decomposed body of a retired income tax officer of Delhi was found in a nullah near a field under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Friday. No external injuries were found on the body. The police have informed the family members and are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Ramvilas Shankhwar (72), a resident of Sector-3 Rohini, New Delhi. His body was found near a field in Bicholi Hapsi area around 9 am. The people of the village informed the police after which the decomposed body was sent for autopsy.

Investigating officer SI PS Tagore from Kanadiya police station said that the deceased was identified based on the documents recovered from him. His Aadhaar Card and Pension Card were recovered from his purse. Shankhawar was a retired officer from the Income Tax Department in New Delhi.

Preliminary investigating revealed that he had come to the city with family members to attend a marriage function of his relative at Bhandari Resort on February 26. During the marriage function, he had told the family members that he was going to the washroom after which he didn’t return. The family members searched him everywhere and later a missing complaint was lodged with Kanadiya police.

SI Tagore said that Shankhwar was diabetic. It is believed that he went for a walk and lost his way while returning to the marriage function. Possibly he fell in the nullah and could not come out. After recovering his identity card, the police also called the local relative to confirm his identity. The family plans to take his body to Delhi for the last rites.