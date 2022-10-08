Indore: Death of 11-year-old girl by bullet injury;  MLA Mendola demands swift arrest of accused 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Ramesh Mendola on Friday reached the office of the commissioner of police (CP) and demanded the swift arrest of the person responsible for firing during a garba in Hira Nagar area that resulted in the death of an 11-year old girl, who had come there to watch the garba with her mother.

On Tuesday, Mahi Shinde was watching the garba with her mother when a bullet hit her that resulted in her death. So far, police have failed to identify the person who fired the fatal shot, but they believe that the bullet had come from a nearby building during celebratory firing.

Mendola said the incident was shocking and asked the commissioner to ensure that the police speeded up the investigation. He said the crime rate was increasing rapidly in the area and murders, stabbings and other body offences were taking place frequently.

He said that police must take strict action against those who are using drugs and other intoxicants, threatening and looting people after drinking. He also demanded increased police patrolling.