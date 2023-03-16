Indore: Dealers’ agents approach RTO over delay in vehicle transfer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the shortage of cards, many applicants are waiting for their vehicle transfer and registration renewal due to dilly-dallying by the RTO officials.

According to sources, hundreds of applications for renewal of registration are pending with ARTO Hridyesh Yadav for months due to which many agents, associated with some major vehicle dealers in the city, met the official to raise the issue.

“Agents of some major vehicle dealers met the officials in RTO and appealed to them to get the pending files cleared at the earliest. They also expressed concern over the delay and mentioned about the customer's pressure for the same,” sources said.

Meanwhile, some of the agents had alleged that over 1000 files were pending for months.

However, RTO Pradeep Sharma rubbished the claim of pending files and claimed that the files are pending due to scrutiny of documents as the agents didn’t upload legible documents or many of them were missing.

“Agents didn’t come to lodge complaints but they were called to inform about mistakes they are making in uploading the documents. Many of them have applied for registration or renewal about a month ago but they delayed in uploading the documents,” Sharma said.

He added that pending applications would not be cleared without scrutiny.

No cards to print

There is no relief for the applicants for driving licences as they are not getting the licence cards even after three-four months of approval from the Regional Transport Office.

Applicants are facing an ordeal in getting their licence and registration cards and things have been turning worse with each passing day as the Regional Transport Office is short blank cards, which are to be provided by the SmartChip Company Ltd.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that the transport department has decided to impose a penalty on the company for the delay in providing cards to the applicants.

"Not only Indore, but many districts are also facing a shortage of cartridges and cards. We have informed the Transport Commissioner, and will take action against the company,” he said.

