Indore: Deadline To File GSTR-1 Extended Till Today; Lakhs Of Taxpayers Had Missed Deadline To File Returns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for filing GSTR-1 returns has been extended by a day to April 12 according to a Tweet by GST Tech.

Earlier, owing to a technical snag and slow pace of the GST portal, lakhs of GST payers of the State were unable to file the GSTR-1 return by the due date of April 11, Thursday.

The tax consultants of the city had demand from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and GST Council to extend the due date for filing of the returns. Ashwin Lakhotia, president of MP Tax Law Bar Association informed on Thursday evening that right from April 1 taxpayers and consultants were facing the problem at GST portal.

Initially, the Excel sheet of the GST paid was not downloading which meant that they were not able to file the GSTR-1 return. This continued from April 1 to 9 and the next day on April 10 the portal crashed.

Today on April 11, the last date of filing of the return, the portal was working very slowly. Despite being Eid holiday, the taxpayers were trying to file the returns, but till the end of the day lakhs of taxpayers of the State failed to file the returns. Advocate Lakhotia said we have sent a memorandum to FM Sitaraman and citing the problem, we have demanded that in the light of technical problems across the GST portal, the last date of the filing of the return should be extended.