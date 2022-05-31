Indore: DCP writes to RTO to decide routes for e-rickshaws in city

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the city’s traffic, the DCP (Traffic) has written to the Regional Transport Officer to decide the routes of e-rickshaws in the city. It was seen that, in the absence of route determination, the e-rickshaws roam around anywhere in the city, which obstructs traffic. Senior officials believe the traffic situation will improve after routes for the city’s e-rickshaws are determined.

E-rickshaws now run everywhere in the city without any restrictions as their routes are not fixed. Permits to e-rickshaws are given by the RTO, so the traffic police wrote to the RTO and asked him to decide the routes for them.

DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said that most of the e-rickshaws can be seen in the busiest places in the city, such as Rajwada, as their routes have not been decided. Due to this, the traffic police cannot take action against the e-rickshaw drivers. After route determination, they can run only along fixed routes. Many e-rickshaws run on the wrong lane due to which vehicles coming from behind may face difficulties in overtaking them as e-rickshaws run slowly.

Passenger bus obstructing left turn violated red light 13 times

A passenger bus obstructing the left turn was stopped by traffic subedar Ashok Kumar Bhargava and his team near Bhanwarkuan Square on Tuesday. The bus runs between Indore and Pithampur. When the officials gathered information about the bus number from the Traffic Management Centre, they got to know that the bus had violated the red light 13 times at different locations in the city. The traffic police collected a fine of Rs 6,500 from the bus driver.

In another action, traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav and his team stopped a car seeing a fancy number on it near Kalani Nagar Square. The officials found that the car jumped the red light 6 times in the city. The traffic police released the car driver after collecting a fine of Rs 3,500 from him.