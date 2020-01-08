Indore: Day temperature drops after day’s gap

Indore: After a day’s gap, the day temperature dropped to two degrees below normal and three degrees less than what was recorded on Tuesday.

According to meteorological department, the change in weather on Wednesday was the result of low pressure area generated over north-west Madhya Pradesh. Due to same phenomenon, weather turned cloudy while cool winds blew from the northern parts of the country.

However, the night temperature remained five degrees above normal. “Night temperature is likely to increase in coming days as the weather would remain cloudy. Day temperature will decrease due to change in wind pattern and snowfall in the northern parts of the country,” a department official said.

Cyclonic circulation over north-west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood extend upto 0.9 km above mean sea level. “A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 11,” he added.

On Wednesday, city recorded maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature at 15 degrees, which was five degrees above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 86 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.