Indore: Day temp rises by 7 degrees in 24 hours

Indore: After a brief spell of cold conditions, city’s day temperature shot up again on Saturday. City has seen a sudden increase in day temperature by 7 degrees in last 24 hours. However, the night temperature didn’t see much increase.

The maximum temperature that hovered around 18-19 degrees Celsius for last few days increased to 26.5 degrees Celsius in the city on Saturday. The night temperature on Friday at 8.1 degrees Celsius saw an increase by one degree. But it remained two degrees below normal.

The heavy snowfall in northern part of the country and the change in wind pattern pulled the temperature down and forced denizens to wrap themselves in warm clothes. But the wind direction changed soon as it began to blow from south east and west. According to meteorological department, there is an uncertainty over rise and fall of day temperature in next few days as it will depend on wind direction.

“Cold winds were blowing from the north in last few days as the northern part of the country had witnessed heavy snowfall. Now, the winds have changed direction. City is now receiving winds from south direction,” a department official said.

An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over west Rajasthan and neighborhood around January 13. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread precipitation is likely to occur over western Himalayan region on January 12-13 with possibility of isolated heavy snow fall over Jammu and Kashmir and other areas. “This system will affect city’s weather and the cold may return in couple of days,” department officials added.