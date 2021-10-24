Indore: DAVV to demolish dilapidated portion of Vigyan Bhawan in two months

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to demolish the dilapidated portion of Vigya Bhawan in the next two months.

The School of Physics, Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushal Centre, School of Comparative Language, School of Statistics are run from Vigyan Bhawan located on the UTD campus. School of Statistics and School of Comparative Language and Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushal Centre may have to shift to some other building completely until the demolition is done.

The rear side of the building has been damaged due to rains. Many a time waterlogging takes place inside the building and a motor is used to drain rainwater out.

The walls are peeling off from many places. Even the pillars have developed cracks and have gone weak. After repeated complaints by the departments, the university got some buildings audited one-and-a-half-year ago. Engineers of SGSITS did the audit. In their report, they said that the rear side of Vigyan Bhawan is rickety and should be demolished.

Because of the Covid-19 crisis, the demolition could not be done. “When cases of the second wave of Covid-19 came down, monsoon set in so demolition was postponed. Now we are going to demolition those parts which are dilapidated. New construction will take place in the building.

