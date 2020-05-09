Indore: DAVV to decide on affiliation to BEd colleges by tomorrow

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has signalled that it will meet the Supreme Court deadline of May 10 to decide on the affiliation of BEd colleges

“We will go by the order of apex court on the matter related to deciding on affiliation to BEd colleges,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

Following a petition, the apex court in 2012 had fixed a schedule for admission, recognition and affiliation to BEd colleges. As per the schedule, the deadline for granting affiliation is May 10.

The universities across the country, including DAVV, have been following the ruling. But this year, the situation is different following coronavirus outbreak in the country and subsequent lockdown.

The institutions had been closed in the third week of March following COVID-19 scare.

The lockdown is going to be lifted on May 17. But before that, the university would have to start the process for granting affiliation to 65 colleges under its jurisdiction.

Affiliation process is time-consuming. First, the university constitutes committee which goes to the colleges for inspection to review facilities, available faculty and infrastructure. After inspection, the committee submits its report to the university which is considered by standing committee for affiliation. On the basis of the recommendation by the standing committee, the executive council of DAVV approves affiliation.

As Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya is effective at DAVV, the university does not have standing committee and executive council, so the vice-chancellor can take a call on the recommendation by the inspection committee.

Still, the process will take at least a month for grant of affiliation to the BEd colleges.

Malwa Region Private Education College Association president Abhay Pandey stated that the university won’t have to constitute even inspection committees this year.

“Raj Bhawan recently directed all the universities in the state to grant affiliation to the colleges without conducting pre-affiliation inspections. So, after the lockdown is lifted the university can approve the list of BEd colleges for affiliation and send the same to Department of Higher Education for conducting centralised online admission counselling,” Pandey said.

Association office-bearer Ravi Bhadoriya stated that the Raj Bhawan also issued instructions for starting the admission process soon after lockdown is lifted. “We will request DHE to conduct admission counselling at the divisional level this year instead of state level,” he added.

Association patron Girdhar Nagar stated that the colleges who would get affiliation till May 10 would only be considered for admission by Department of Higher Education.