Indore: DAVV to charge minimum Rs 500 for degree verification

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With launching the digitally signed degree having QR code feature on Friday, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the university will charge a minimum of Rs 500 for online verification of the degree.

A payment gateway will be provided on the website

“By using the QR code feature in our degree, a person can verify the authenticity of the academic award from anywhere in the world. However, this facility will not be free. Though we haven’t decided on the price yet, the charges will be a minimum of Rs 500,” Jain said.

The VC stated that the university would talk to SBI for persons who want to pay DAVV charges in dollars or euros.

To check counterfeits, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has added two more security features to its degrees.

Now, the degree will have a QR code feature along with the digital signature of the vice-chancellor.

While the degree, which is non-tearable, already consists of six to seven security features, the university thought that the QR code feature will go a long way in the authentication of the degree.

Besides, the university also opted for digital signature as it will further enhance the degrees’ authenticity and save the VC’s time.

Around one lakh students pass out from university every year. Though all do not opt for the degree immediately, roughly 60,000 students apply for this academic award.

