Indore: AICTSL provides helpline number for digital bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has become the first city in central India to introduce a cashless digital bus. The buses were inaugurated today by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav while unveiling the discount offers that the buses will provide to the commuters. The bus R-4 will cover the stretch from APJ Abdul Kalam University to Reti Mandi where one can swipe or tap their Chalo card or can scan the QR from the Chalo mobile app.

A helpline number is also provided to the commuter for safety and comfortable travel of the passengers. The helpline number for the AICTSL cashless digital bus is 0731-2499888.

The mayor said, “The cashless digital buses will bring about a transport revolution in the city promoting the use of facilities provided by the AICTSL.”

