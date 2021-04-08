Indore: DAVV to appoint teachers after 11-year hiatus

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is going to do appointments of teachers after a gap of 11 years.

“The university will soon start filling backlog and regular posts,” said a senior officer of the university.

He stated that applications for filling around 75 vacancies will be invited shortly.

“Though around 225 posts are lying vacant in university teaching departments, the DAVV has decided to fill only backlog and regular posts as of now. Appointments on self-financing vacant posts will be done later,” another officer said.

Last time, appointment process was done in 2009 but that also had to be stopped mid-stream following a complaint of irregularities. Merely 31 appointments could be made that year.

DAVV lost ​around 35 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths in ​the ​last 11 years. Also,​ there has been ​no new entry to the UTD campus​ in all these years. This has led to poor teacher-student ratio.

Nearly 55% teaching post​​s vacant at DAVV

Nearly 55 per cent of teaching posts are vacant at DAVV. In figures, the sources put the count around 225 vacancies. As per information, more than 65 posts of professors, nearly 60 posts of readers and 75 posts of lecturers are lying vacant on ​the ​UTD campus. Currently, the number of professors on ​the ​UTD campus is 56, readers 36 and lecturers 109. The lists include faculty members of both regular and self-financing courses.