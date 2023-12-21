Indore: DAVV Takes ‘First Step’ To Set Up Ayush College

DAVV registrar Ajay Verma inspects land meant for Ayush College in Bada Bangarda. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, a Grade A+ accredited university of the state, took its first concrete step towards setting up an Ayush College on the land allotted to it in the Bada Bangarda area.

Registrar Ajay Verma along with a team of university officials inspected the 12 acres allotted to it by district administration for setting up the Ayush College.

“We have seen the land and soon a consultant will be appointed for establishing a college in Bada Bangarda,” Verma said.

Executive council member Dr AK Dwivedi had proposed in the EC meeting that Ayush College should be set up by the university.

Nearly two months after the proposal was approved, the university geared up for setting up the college.

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain stated that the university wants to establish a state-of-the-art Ayush College in Bada Bangarda.

The state government had allotted 50 acres of land to the DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2001 for setting up a College of Medical Sciences. The plan was to run all types of medical courses including Ayush courses from the proposed College of Medical Sciences.

But it turned out to be a non-starter due to lack of funds. In 2012, the district administration took back possession of half the land and also threatened to take the remaining portion if the DAVV failed to set up the medical college.

After many rounds of talk, the district administration agreed to give 30 acres of land for the college.

In 2014, the DAVV sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for the medical college project but it was returned to the university. The university was told that the DPR was based on setting up medical college in rural area but the proposed site comes in the urban area. The government had sought a revised DPR from the university and the university has not been able to send it till date.

Last year, the district administration told DAVV that it had taken back possession of the entire land allotted to the university as it failed to construct the medical college.

The administration had sought land on UTD campus for shifting police station and Shiva Temple, both located at Bhanwarkuan Square, and land for construction of an overhead water tank.

In return, the administration promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college. As of now, 12 acres have been given to the DAVV and the remaining 13 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved.

The university has decided to start Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some blocks be built for Ayush College and when funds are available then the College of Medical Science could be set up on the same land.