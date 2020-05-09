Indore: DAVV spends day in ascertaining recognition status of BEd colleges

A day before Supreme Court’s deadline for universities to decide on affiliation to BEd colleges expires, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Saturday spent the day in ascertaining recognition status of colleges.

College development director Kumant Katiyal called up many college directors and principals asking if their institute recognition is valid.

“We need to do so as the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in August last year had withdrawn recognition to many colleges in the state from session 2020-2021. The list included colleges affiliated to DAVV also. Some colleges had moved court against the NCTE’s order. We don’t know what happened after that so are asking the recognition status of the colleges,” Katiyal stated.

Manglesh Mhale of Shri Nityandan College said that a court had set aside NCTE’s order withdrawing recognition from his and some other colleges.

“We are not sure about the claim, as we don’t know what developments took place following the court’s order. So we decided to ask NCTE to clear the air about the colleges whose recognition it had withdrawn and the status of the subsequent legal cases,” Katiyal said.

He stated that the university’s decision on affiliation to BEd colleges, whose recognition status is not cleared, will hinge on the NCTE’s response.

“If the NCTE says that the recognition to the college is intact, we will grant affiliation to such colleges and if not then their recognition will be cancelled,” Katiyal said.

Asked if the university had to decide on affiliation to BEd colleges by May 10 (Sunday) itself, the DCDC stated that they are going to issue a list of colleges they are granting affiliation as their recognition status is clear. “For rest, we will mention that decision could not be taken as their recognition status is not clear. The SC order clearly stated that the university would have to decide on affiliation to colleges who have recognition from NCTE. When we don’t know if a particular college has recognition or not, a decision on denial or grant of affiliation to such a college can’t be taken,” he added.

Katiyal stated that he would write about such college, where affiliation status is pending, to the Department of Higher Education so that it could decide if they wanted to include them in centralised online admission counselling or not.