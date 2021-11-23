Indore: DAVV self-finance employees call off strike as demand met

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Self-finance employees on Monday called off their strike after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) administration accepted their demand of annual increment.

The university also assured them of cancelling the transfer order of their president Deepak Solanki and one other employee.

The university authorities also backtracked on its decision of not granting salary to striking employees.

For the past few days, the employees were on strike for their one-point demand of annual increment. On Monday, the employees staged a demonstration outside vice-chancellor's office and raised slogans against university administration.

After discussing the situation with rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma announced that the increment will be given. He also stated that the transfer order issued during strike period will also be withdrawn and the salary of striking period will not be deducted.

After announcement, the employees called off their strike.

