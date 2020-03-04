Indore: DAVV RNT Marg campus is not disabled-friendly

Indore: The RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Grade A+ accredited university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, is not disabled-friendly.

A physically challenged student had to take help of others to reach to exam controller office thus reminding university officers once again that they have still not made any efforts to put a ramp even in the main administrative building.

The student had come with an application to the public hearing at exam controller Ashesh Tiwari when officers spotted him.

When media persons confronted registrar Anil Sharma over the issue, he stated that there is one ramp at the rear end of the building but students are not aware of it.

“I admit we should have a ramp on the front side of the building. I have instructed engineering section to put a ramp at the earliest,” Sharma said.

Another important building which lacks a ramp is the office of the dean, student welfare. His office is on the first floor of a G+1 building. Neither is there a lift nor is there a ramp in this building.