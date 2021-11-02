Indore: DAVV researchers find place in Stanford-Elsevier list of top scientists

Indore A faculty of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Prof Anjana Jajoo and a post-doctoral fellow has figured into the list of top two per cent scientists in the world in the area of plant biology in the year 2021, a Stanford University survey ​​has found. Besides her, ​​Dr Sunanda Panda - a post-doctoral fellow also found a place in the same list. Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier BV have published the list for the third consecutive year. Three other professors- Prof KK Pandey, late Dr Dinesh Varshney and late Prof S P Singh also featured in the list. Based on single-year impact, Dr Jajoo and Dr Sunanda have been ranked 1904 and 2104 respectively among 134814 scientists in the world working in the area of plant biology. Incidentally both the researchers also figured into the last year’s list of top 2 per cent scientists in plant biology. According to the Stanford–Elsevier report that was published a week ago, the rank is based on the top 1,00,000 by C-scores (number of citations excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of two per cent or above. “This database includes the top 2 per cent of scientists of the world from different fields on the basis of standardized citation indications. These include information on the number of citations, H-Index, co-authorship and a composite indicator. The results have been classified into more than 22 scientific fields and more than 176 sub-fields in the report,” said Prof Abhay Kumar, chairman, Taskforce on Research and Innovation at DAVV. DAVV VC Prof Renu Jain expressed her deep appreciation for both the researchers and said “While great news about patents granted to our faculty members came to our university last month, this is icing on the cake. We are on the right path towards achieving academic excellence.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:36 AM IST