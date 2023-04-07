Indore: DAVV research score is higher than world’s average, claims Scopus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only Grade+ accredited state run university in the state, is having research score of 1.3 , which is higher than world average of 1, according to Elsevier’s Scopus.

This information came to fore during a workshop was organised by International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of DAVV, in collaboration with Elsevier’s Scopus and Science Direct on Thursday.

The workshop provided great insights to all the participants on the growing dominance and importance of research.

VC Prof Renu Jain, Aishwarya Nayal, Aditya Pal Singh, IIPS director BK Tripathi, IQAC director Dr Pratosh Bansal and others were present.

Experts shared information in context of research ecosystem as a whole, journals to select, avoiding of predatory journals, developing manuscript and targeting of Q1 and Q2 journals.

“The key elements to be looked for in a journal were discussed and further the metrics - Journal level, author level and article level were highlighted,” Tripathi said.

“A live demo with inputs from participants was done on home page of Science Direct by using the screen. Suggestions were given on refining of the key words through demonstration,” said Dr SC Patidar, a faculty of IIPS.