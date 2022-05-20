Indore: DAVV prof duped of Rs 2.5L by conman in VC's name

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The head of the department of School of Biochemistry was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by a conman who pretended to be DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and texted several HoDs of the university and other people in VC’s contact list.

Professor Rekha Gadre, HoD of School of Biochemistry of DAVV complained on Thursday to DCP Crime Branch Nimish Agrawal that she received a message on Whatsapp from an unknown number impersonating VC Jain asking her to buy some Amazon Pay Gift Cards. Prof Gadre asked her daughter to buy the gift cards.

At first, the person using that number told her to buy 10 cards worth Rs 10,000 each and then to buy another 15 cards which were bought by her daughter. But when the person again texted asking her to buy 20 more cards then her daughter refused.

Police registered the case and started the investigation. Cyber expert Gourav Rawal who helped the victims in this case said that he had a word with the officials and police traced the number to Bhopal. The team informed their subordinates in Bhopal.

The conman used Jain’s picture on his Whatsapp account and sent messages to teaching and non-teaching staff of DAVV asking them to buy the Amazon pay gift cards on her behalf as she was busy at a crucial meeting.

As the message did not come from the number saved in the VC’s name on their mobile phones, none of the teachers or officers went in for purchasing the gift cards. Instead, some of them informed the VC that her phone was being misused for taking people for a ride.

To this, Jain issued a message on Whatsapp reading, “Beware of any messages from this fraudulent number (9174373438), claiming any reference to VC, DAVV. We’re investigating this and appropriate action will be taken.”

