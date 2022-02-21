Indore: DAVV postpones Research Development Committee interviews for yoga subject

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which called candidates -- who had scored minimum 50 marks in doctoral entrance test (DET)-2019 – for interviews of research advisory committee (RAC) , a gap of two years, has postponed the interview process.

Official sources said that the interview process has been deferred in view of a possible research development committee (RDC) meeting.

DET was conducted in December 2019 which was taken by around 2900 candidates. Yoga was among around 40 subjects for which DET-2019 was held.

Surprisingly, there was no vacancy in the yoga subject, still it was included in DET-2019.

After the results were declared, RAC interviews were conducted for all subjects other than yoga.

As no seat was vacant with guides, RAC interviews were not conducted for yoga subjects.

As qualified candidates threatened to move court over the subject, DAVV allowed all them to undergo six months of course work.

Lately, DAVV issued a notice stating that four seats are vacant in yoga subject and asked candidates scoring above 50 marks in DET-2019 to appear in RAC interviews scheduled on February 21.

The DAVV, however, postponed the interviews after a possible meeting of RDC for making new guides in the yoga subject was scheduled.

If new guides will be made in the yoga subject, the vacancies count will go up. The RDC meeting is likely to be scheduled in March.

ALSO READ Indore: Husband arrested after minor delivers baby

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:29 AM IST