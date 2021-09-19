e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:46 PM IST

Indore: DAVV organises seminar on Digital Media and Hindi

The speakers said that the other languages over digital platform must be respected, but the ‘mother tongue’ should not be disrespected in any way.
Staff Reporter
The DAVV event on Saturday. | FPJ

The DAVV event on Saturday. | FPJ

Advertisement

INDORE: The School of Journalism and Mass Communication (DAVV) organised a seminar on ‘Digital Media and Hindi’ on Saturday. The speakers at the seminar cumulatively said in their addressing that the other languages over digital platform must be respected, but the ‘mother tongue’ should not be disrespected in any way. At the programme, DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain, senior litterateur Hareram Bajpai, former member of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Shobha Paithankar, convener of the Shiksha Sanskrati Uthan Nyas Bhartiya Bhasha Manch Priyadarshini Agnihotri, head of the department, SJMC, Sonali Nargunde, senior professors Dr Manish Kale, Neelmegh Chaturvedi, Dr Kamna Lad and others were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers feted; national seminar on Vishwabhasha Hindi organised

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal