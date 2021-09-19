Indore: DAVV organises seminar on Digital Media and Hindi

INDORE: The School of Journalism and Mass Communication (DAVV) organised a seminar on ‘Digital Media and Hindi’ on Saturday. The speakers at the seminar cumulatively said in their addressing that the other languages over digital platform must be respected, but the ‘mother tongue’ should not be disrespected in any way. At the programme, DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain, senior litterateur Hareram Bajpai, former member of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Shobha Paithankar, convener of the Shiksha Sanskrati Uthan Nyas Bhartiya Bhasha Manch Priyadarshini Agnihotri, head of the department, SJMC, Sonali Nargunde, senior professors Dr Manish Kale, Neelmegh Chaturvedi, Dr Kamna Lad and others were present.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:46 PM IST