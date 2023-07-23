Indore: DAVV Not To Hire On Posts With Single Applicant |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hiring teachers after a gap of 14 years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to suspend appointments on such teaching backlog posts where there is only one candidate for interview.

“There are some teaching posts reserved for ST category where there is only one eligible candidate for one post. In such a situation, we have no other option but to suspend appointments on such posts. We will call fresh applications for filling these posts shortly,” vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said.

She said that they have taken such a move to avoid any type of controversy.

“We want recruitments to take place without any controversy,” she said.

Registrar Ajay Verma too defended the move saying that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission invites three candidates against one post for interviews.

“We are also following the same formula,” he said.

However, the candidates who were found eligible but were not invited for interviews as they fall in the ‘one-candidate against one-post' category cried foul.

They claimed that the MPPSC shortlists three candidates among many against one vacancy. “Here, the case is different. Only one candidate has qualified for the interview round. Now, on what grounds are you not inviting him/her for an interview and suspending appointments on such posts? This is unjust and illegal,” they said.

Citing a circular by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, a candidate wishing anonymity stated that there is relaxation of standard of suitability in direct recruitments in case of posts reserved SC/ST and OBC categories.

After a hiatus of 14 years, DAVV is filling around 90 teaching posts including 47 backlog posts.

Relaxation Of Standard Of Suitability In Direct Recruitment

The central government’s circular says, “In direct recruitment whether by examination or otherwise, if a sufficient number of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class candidates are not available on the basis of the general standard to fill all the vacancies reserved for them, candidates belonging to these communities should be selected to fill up the remaining vacancies reserved for them provided they are not found unfit for such post or posts.

Thus, to the extent the number of vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes cannot be filled on the basis of general standards, candidates belonging to these communities will be taken by relaxed standards to make up the deficiency in the reserved quota, subject to the fitness of these candidates for appointment to the post/posts in question.”

DAVV May Relax Norms In Future

Though it has decided to suspend appointments on such teaching posts where there is only one candidate for interview, DAVV signalled that it may relax norms for recruitment in future.

“In future, if we invite applications we will mention that selection will be done even if there is one eligible candidate against any reserved post also,” said an official wishing anonymity. He signalled that the relaxation may be done for the posts which are not being filled for now when fresh applications will be invited.

