Indore: DAVV hostel chief warden shows heart, takes 'stock' of ration at boarding

Indore: Chief warden of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has set an example when the students' stocks of ration were exhausted in Jawaharlal Nehru Hostel due to lockdown following spread of coronavirus cases. Instead of calling up the university administrative officers for the assistance of hostellers, he himself provided essential material from his home to them.

“From Wednesday, enough stock of essential material will be made so that the hostellers do not have to work for their meals,” chief warden Dr GL Prajapati said.

A complete lockdown is in place in the city following the spurt in the number of positive cases.Even essential items shops are closed. In such a situation, DAVV hostellers who couldn't return to their hometowns are stuck in the boarding facility.

There are 14 pupils in Jawaharlal Nehru Boys Hostel (JNB) and 15 in Rabindranath Tagore Hostel (RNT). There are 11 girl students also who are residing in CV Raman Girls Hostel.

Hostellers of JNB and CV Raman Hostel cook together with ration available with them whereas Rabindranath Tagore hostel operates mess in collaboration with students.The food items ran out at the JNB hostel on Monday evening.

The hostellers sought help from their friends residing in the city but due to lockdown they could not houses for the former’s help.As all shops were closed, the hostellers sought to known from the chief warden Prajapati what they should do.

Understanding the plight to hostellers, Prajapati called them to his house and gave pulses, flour, rice, etc saying that they will have to manage till Tuesday.

From Wednesday, there would be some relaxation so ration will be made available to them for next 15 days, the chief warden told the hostellers.

When contacted, Prajapati stated that all the university employees and not he alone is helping students stuck in the boarding facilities of DAVV.