Indore: DAVV, Holkar College take out Youth Policy Awareness rallies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the instruction given by the state government, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took out a rally to create public awareness for the creation of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy. Hundreds of youths participated in the rally flagged off by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain. The rally started at the main gate of the UTD campus and culminated at the same point passing through various teaching departments.

Earlier addressing the gathering, the vice-chancellor appealed to students to send their suggestions to the government for making a draft of the Youth Policy.

Holkar Science College also took out a rally on the campus and organised a programme to sensitise youth towards the proposed Youth Policy. Addressing the students, principal Suresh Silawat said that it is an opportunity for the youth to give their suggestions for the draft of the Youth Policy. Indore division additional director (higher education) Kiran Saluja and college public participation committee chairman Dinesh Khandelwal were also present.  

