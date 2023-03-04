Indore: DAVV gives veiled warning to ABVP over their plans to hold Rangotsav on DAVV campus, says will call cops if event organised sans permission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a veiled warning to ABVP, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday dashed off a letter to teaching department heads, campus in-charge and sports department head saying that no programmes should be allowed on both the premises of the university sans permission from a competent authority.

“If still any event without permission is organised, then the university will approach the police and take legal action against the organisers,” the letter issued by registrar Ajay Verma reads.

A copy of the letter was even uploaded on the university website so that those planning to hold any activity on the university campus refrain from doing so.

The move comes a day after Congress activists had complained with vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain objecting to Rangotsav programme by ABVP on the university campus.

The Congress activists showed a poster to the VC that declared that ABVP was organising the event at DAVV’s hockey ground. The Congress activists expressed anguish that the university was politicising the education campus. The VC had told the Congress activists that the ABVP workers had approached her seeking permission for holding Rangotsav on the UTD campus, but she had refused.

The Congress activists then informed the VC that ABVP were still collecting Rs 60 from each student for conducting the event. To this, the DAVV issued the letter to HoDs, the campus in-charge and sports department director, which reads, “Organising any kind of activities and programmes in both the campuses and sports grounds of the university without competent administrative approval is completely prohibited. Therefore, only after competent administrative approval, the in-charge of the campus and sports ground will grant permission for organising the programmes.”

The letter adds, “If any programme is organised without permission, then police would be informed and legal action will be taken in the matter.”