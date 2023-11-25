Indore: DAVV Gives In To NTA, Agrees Not To Hold Exams During CUET (PG)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Making things complex at its end, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya -- which has planned to hold undergraduate and postgraduate courses exams in the month of March – has given in to the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating that it would effect changes in its exam schedule so that it does not clash with the schedule of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to PG courses.

“We have planned undergraduate final year and some other important exams in the month of March but we will make changes in our schedule so that CUET (PG) can be held hassle-free. We have given our consent to the NTA’s letter recommending universities not to hold their exams during the scheduled CUET-PG days,” said DAVV admission cell coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

The university is caught between the devil and deep blue sea owing to the letter from NTA and the parliamentary polls which are due in May next year.

In its missive, the NTA had written to DAVV and 200 other odd universities across the nation not to hold exams, especially undergraduate final year/semester exams, in the month of March as it has planned CUET (PG) in that month.

NTA had recently uploaded the CUET (PG) date for admission to postgraduate courses. The NTA is going to hold the exams in the window between March 11 and 28. This letter has upset the university’s plan of holding UG final year and other exams in March.

DAVV had planned to hold exams in March as the model code of conduct for parliamentary elections will come into force in April and its teaching and non-teaching staff will be put on poll duty thereafter.

“Though the voting will be held in May, the model code will come into play in April. With the model code coming into being much earlier before the voting, teaching and non-teaching staff -- who are responsible for holding exams -- will be roped into the poll duty. Resultantly, the exams could not be held in April and May. So, we had planned to hold at least UG final year exams in March. But we will now have to make changes in our plan,” said Prof Ashesh Tiwari, exam controller of DAVV.

He stated that the university has little scope for changing its exam plan but we will have to find out some ways now.

DAVV may bring all degree courses under CUET

DAVV may bring all degree courses under the ambit of CUET. DAVV participates in both CUET (UG) and CUET (PG).

“If we will bring non-CUET courses also under the purview of the national level exam, we will get students in these courses also from all over the country,” Ahuja said adding, “However, a decision over the matter will be taken in a meeting to be chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.”