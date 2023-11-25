Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at a chemist shop and its adjacent shop in Brajeshwari area near Bengali Square on Friday morning. However, no casualty was reported.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place at the shop of Jeevan Kumar and the adjacent shop of Ajay Agrawal around 8:30 am. People informed the fire brigade when they saw smoke coming out of the shops. The firefighters had to use more than 50,000 litres of water to douse the flames. Medicines, furniture, battery, computer, UPS, cash and documents were gutted in the fire. The fire brigade managed to control the fire in around three hours. The reason behind the fire incident was unknown.

Another incident took place at GNT Market in Chandan Nagar area around 7:30 am. A fire broke out at the woodwork shop of Hazi Mohammad. The people informed the fire brigade after seeing the flames from the shop. The woods kept in the shop were burnt in the incident. The firefighters had to use more than 12,000 litres of water to extinguish the fire. The reason behind the fire incident was unknown and no casualty was reported in this incident too.