Indore: DAVV fails to keep its ‘date’ with marksheets

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blunder, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – the lone Grade A+ accredited state-run university of Madhya Pradesh – has printed nearly 35,000 defective marksheets of the first-year exams of traditional undergraduate courses, the legality of which -- if distributed -- will be challenged at all levels.

These marksheets do not have columns to mention the date of release of results and the pattern of exam undertaken by the student (regular or private).

SOME SUGGEST ‘SEAL’ OF APPROVAL

After detecting these shortcomings in the marksheets, the authorities are in a spot. While some officers suggested putting seals mentioning the pattern of exam and date of release of results on these defective vital documents, others stated that this move may put the authenticity of the academic award under question.

The university still could not figure out the solution even as students of UG first-year continue to wait for their marksheets despite declaration of results three months ago.

NEP HICCUPS

The wait of the first batch students of NEP-2020 may stretch longer. The Department of Higher Education (DHE) had implemented National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from session 2020-21 in higher education institutions across the state even when the universities were not prepared for it.

The universities across the state faced several hardships in the implementation of NEP as the provisions were not clear to many.

UNENDING WAIT

The DAVV too made its share of mistakes in implementing NEP. The biggest mistake was that it declared the results of first-year UG exams in September but later had to withdraw it as it was not as per NEP provision! Later, the university declared the revised results in November. However, the students did not get the marksheets till date.

Every time the students approached the university seeking marksheets they would be returned blank giving one or the other excuse.

Now, it has come to fore that the marksheets could not be distributed due to serious discrepancies in the documents.

PASSING THE BUCK

The computer centre where marksheets are prepared and the agencies involved in printing the marksheets are passing the buck. It was the responsibility of the computer centre to give the format of blank marksheets required to be printed as per the NEP requirements to the agency, but the lack of coordination led to this blunder. Now, both aren’t ready to take the onus even as the university authorities are spending sleepless nights to find a solution to wriggle out of the tricky situation.

“The missing column of the date of release of results in the marksheet is the only matter of concern. For that, we will put a seal on marksheets mentioning the date. As far as pattern of exam is concerned that won’t be an issue as name of college of the students is mentioned in the marksheet”

-Prof Renu Jain, vice chancellor, DAVV