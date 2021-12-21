Indore: DAVV asks colleges to provide info for AISHE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated reminders, colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have still not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) even as the last date for the same is January 31.

If the colleges failed to meet the deadline then they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government.

Besides, the DAVV would send list of deviant colleges to Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes would not be provided any grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken according to the rules of the Ministry of Education.

Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened in November. But several colleges have still not provided their details to AISHE even when the DAVV had threatened to withdraw their affiliations.

“We have given final opportunity for them to provide information for AISHE. The deadline has been set for January 31,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), he said that if the colleges failed to meet the deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

Dixit said that the DHE has also instructed the universities to ensure that no delay in uploading information by colleges on AISHE website take place.

The Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting of higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:23 PM IST