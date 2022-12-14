Indore: DAVV, ADTOI ink MoU; tourism course students to get paid internships

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the tourism programme offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are going to get paid internships as an MoU for the same has been inked between the university and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Madhya Pradesh Chapter.

The MoU was signed by IIPS head Prof BK Tripathi and ADTOI (MP Chapter) chairman Atul Singh lately.

The MoU will facilitate internships for tourism course students of DAVV, and they will also get a stipend during this period.

Along with the overall development, the students will be able to know the intricacies of the tourism industry, and they will be industry-ready even before the completion of the course.

“The pact will benefit both the students and the tourism industry, making it easier for tourism companies to promote tourism with the help of an industry-ready workforce,” said Dr Gaurav Purohit, tourism course placement officer at IIPS.

As part of the pact, job training will be provided to the students in various tour companies and hotels to gain practical industry knowledge that will help them intimately in future placements.

MP Chapter of ADTOI has more than 40 members.

Dr Ravindra Yadav, course in-charge of tourism, ADTOI secretary Pratul Trivedi and more than 30 tour operators were at the MoU signing occasion.