e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: DAVV, ADTOI ink MoU; tourism course students to get paid internships

Indore: DAVV, ADTOI ink MoU; tourism course students to get paid internships

The MoU will facilitate internships for tourism course students of DAVV, and they will also get a stipend during this period

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the tourism programme offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are going to get paid internships as an MoU for the same has been inked between the university and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Madhya Pradesh Chapter.

The MoU was signed by IIPS head Prof BK Tripathi and ADTOI (MP Chapter) chairman Atul Singh lately.

The MoU will facilitate internships for tourism course students of DAVV, and they will also get a stipend during this period.

Along with the overall development, the students will be able to know the intricacies of the tourism industry, and they will be industry-ready even before the completion of the course.

“The pact will benefit both the students and the tourism industry, making it easier for tourism companies to promote tourism with the help of an industry-ready workforce,” said Dr Gaurav Purohit, tourism course placement officer at IIPS.

As part of the pact, job training will be provided to the students in various tour companies and hotels to gain practical industry knowledge that will help them intimately in future placements.

MP Chapter of ADTOI has more than 40 members.

Dr Ravindra Yadav, course in-charge of tourism, ADTOI secretary Pratul Trivedi and more than 30 tour operators were at the MoU signing occasion.

Read Also
Indore: Digitisation speeds up West Discom vigilance team’s work
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC

Indore: City CBSE schools aim to become ‘Green Schools’

Indore: City CBSE schools aim to become ‘Green Schools’

Indore: Stitching dreams and vrooming ahead in life at Jansunwai

Indore: Stitching dreams and vrooming ahead in life at Jansunwai

Indore: Nursing officers threaten indefinite strike from Dec 21

Indore: Nursing officers threaten indefinite strike from Dec 21