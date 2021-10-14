e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:54 PM IST

Indore dancers perform online at Kerala temple

Eighteen artists from the Dhrupada Academy performed Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Mohiniyattam in solo duet and group performances at the feet of the Devi in the Kunti Mathur Auditorium, Vijay Nagar.
Staff Reporter
One of the dance performances. | FPJ

Indore: Dhrupad Dance Academy, Indore, performed at the Navratri festival organised by the Chakkulatukavu Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala. Gita Pillai of the organisation said that, because of the corona situation, the programme was streamed live online. Eighteen artists from the Dhrupada Academy performed Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Mohiniyattam in solo duet and group performances at the feet of the Devi in the Kunti Mathur Auditorium, Vijay Nagar. The group performed under the guidance of Dr Ashish Pillai.

