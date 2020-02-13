Indore: Daly College NCC cadets reach out to people to spread awareness on vaccination

Indore: NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets from Daly College conducted an awareness programme under government’s mission ‘Indradhanush’. The programme was organised at ward number 51 center number 44 near Shiv Nagar, Indore.

Cadets from 1MP girls’ battalion reached out to society in this mission. Girls provided assistance for general awareness on immunisation and encouraged families to ensure proper vaccination for children.

Mission Indradhanush is a health mission of the government of India. The scheme this seeks to drive towards 90% full immunization coverage of India and sustain the same by year 2020.

Vaccination is being provided against eight vaccine-preventable diseases nationally, i.e. Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B and meningitis & pneumonia caused by Haemophilus influenza type B; and against Rotavirus Diarrhea and Japanese Encephalitis in selected states and districts respectively.