Indore: Dalits come in support for CAA protest, police alert

Indore: The protest at the Barwali Chowki against CAA and NRC continued for the fourth day on Saturday, and the number of protestors swelled when compared to Friday, as Dalit groups too have joined the protest. The number of policemen too has increased.

The protestors shouted slogans against CAA and NRC and demanding that they are taken back.

Peace in area: One of the residents from Barwali Chowki area, Imran Khan, told Free Press that there is peace in the area. Senior members of the community are keeping an eye on the youth to ensure they do not create any nuisance in the area or disturb the police or any community member.

A few senior persons of the area have taken the responsibility of managing the crowd, their sitting arrangements etc. The politicians who were stopped yesterday from addressing the people were allowed to be part of the protest, said Imran.

Heavy police force was deployed near Jama Masjid and surrounding areas for crowd management. Policemen were interacting very politely with the members of the crowd and keeping an open line of communication with the locals and also appreciating their efforts in ensuring everything went on peacefully.

Police all prepared: DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that the police have not taken any action against any of the organisations mobilising the protests. But if anyone commits a nuisance or causes a disturbance in law and order, the police will take strict action. At the same time, protesters have been instructed to not to create a communal atmosphere in the area.

According to Superintendent of police (West) Awdhesh Goswami, TI and CSP of more than half a dozen police stations of the city are continuously patrolling the area, and the entire area has been made into a police chhavni (camp). Many officers have been doing more than 12 hours of continuous duty for the last three days. The police have made strong security arrangements in the entire area to ensure that no untoward situation arises.

Police have also made special arrangements in other Muslim-majority areas of the city. Police have also barricaded to restrict the movement of vehicles in streets of Barwali Chowki. Every person visiting the Jama Masjid area is video graphed by the police for security and safety reasons, police said.