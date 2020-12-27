Indore: Dad lives on with part of son’s liver

Indore: A 22-year-old boy has given a new lease of life to his 51-year-old father, ailing from liver cirrhosis, by donating part of his liver. The son has given 70 percent of his liver and saved his father’s life after complex surgery conducted in Choithram Hospital.

Dr Ajay Jain, who led the team, said that the surgery was performed on December 12. After surgery the liver donor was discharged on December 20 and the patient too was discharged on December 27.

The 51-year-old Shivpuri resident bank employee Dhirendra Gupta had gastric and leg swelling problems for the past year-and-a-half, for which he was initially undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. After getting no benefit from this, fearing cancer, experts examined him and said that he had liver-related problems. When medicines did not show any significant effect, he was called to Indore by his daughter.

His son Suyash’s blood group matched with his father after which he decided to donate liver for saving father’s life.

“Before any organ transplant surgery, patients are given immunity reduction medicines to reduce the risk of rejections. At the time of Corona, the biggest challenge for us was to save the patient from the second danger that could be posed because of the medicines we have to give him before the surgery. To avoid this, the patient and all his family members were instructed to take special precautions. Along with the patient and donor, the entire team underwent corona tests several times before surgery,” Dr Ajay Jain said.

Deputy Director (Health Services) Dr Amit Bhatt said that this was the first live liver donation in Choithram Hospital as earlier 10 were cadaveric donations. Dr Ajitabh Srivastava, Dr Vivek Vij, Dr Piyush Srivastava, Dr Vishal Chaurasia, Dr Sudesh Sharda, Dr Nitin Sharma and Dr Neeraj Gupta played important roles in the surgery.