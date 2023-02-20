Indore: Cyber security and cyber law explained to students  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A session on "Cyber Security and Cyber Law" for UG students was organised under the auspices of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) at the School of Economics Auditorium, Devi Ahilya University (DAVV).

The objective of the session was to acquaint the UG students with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2008 on various cyber-crimes and how to protect themselves from financial frauds under it.

Prof Gaurav Rawal who took the session informed the students about the important amendments made to the Information Technology Act, 2008.

He told them where to report the incidents of cybercrime and also gave complete information about the cyber helpline number 155260 or 1930 issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to report such crimes effectively.

The youth were sensitised about the aspects of security and privacy on all social media platforms and were told about online transactions, ease of communication, and Section 67 of the Indian Information Technology Act 2000/2008. He warned about the new threats of cybercrime such as phishing, vishing, juice-jacking, and identity theft, and explained how one can protect oneself from cyber thieves.

