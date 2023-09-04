 Indore: Cyber Crime Awareness Programme Held At Excellent Academy School
Cyber crime awareness prog held at Excellent Academy School.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
Indore: Cyber Crime Awareness Programme Held At Excellent Academy School | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber crime awareness programme was organised by deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Indore, along with the police team at Excellent Academy School, Ambikapuri, Aerodrome Road.

The school principal and staff along with 300 students were present. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia informed the students about various types of cyber crime and how to avoid them.

He advised students not to share their personal information with anyone. He shared some details of complaints related to cyber crime that were registered at police stations in recent times.

He said that at present we are all using smart phones and being cautious is the biggest defence against these crimes. During this, the children asked questions related to cyber security and cyber crime, and DCP Dandotia answered them. This is the 144th workshop organised under the programme.

